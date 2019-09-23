Dundee youngster Sam’s blooming good effort earns him top prize in sunflower competition

A Broughty Ferry youngster has come top of his class in a sunflower growing competition.

Sam Oliver, 7, who attends Barnhill Primary, was taking part in a competition organised by Bonnie Dundee.

The group has been encouraging people to plant flowers in the local area and so set up a sunflower competition involving nursery and primary school children.

The children were given a seed to plant at the beginning of May and the overall winner was the one with the best blooms by the end of August.

Winner Sam was presented with a certificate from Catherine Lawson, treasurer of the Bonnie Dundee group as well as free tickets for the Dundee Science Centre.

Sams mum Helen Oliver said: “I think it’s fabulous. He planted it, he dug the hole, he did it all himself.”

Helen added Sam was delighted with the win and is excited to visit the science centre during the school holidays.