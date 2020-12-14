A 12-year-old boy has launched his own online sweet shop and raised over £200 to buy Christmas presents for a local children’s charity.

Enterprising Logan Fraser, from Douglas, came up with the idea six weeks ago to sell sweets to raise some funds to buy Christmas presents for his family.

When he achieved his goal he then decided to raffle off sweet boxes and cones and use the money to support local charity Help For Kids with their Christmas Appeal.

Logan’s mum, Lisa Fraser, told the Tele she was so proud.

“He knows that there is children out there who don’t get,” she said.

“I’m very proud of him. He did so good.

“He started it six weeks ago, that was just to raise money for himself to buy Christmas presents for his family.

“He made up the whole business idea, he made up how much it would cost. A lot of work went into what he did. It’s so good that he thinks of other people and not just himself.

“Everybody really bought into it for him which was great because he is only 12. He’s such a kind-hearted boy.

“There were a lot of people who donated. He has lots of regulars. Thank you to everyone who donated, it’s going to a great cause as well.”

Logan’s younger sister Layla has also helped him with the business.

The six-year-old has been dubbed by her older brother as “quality control” as she tests all the new sweets that come in.

Lisa added: “She’s bought a share in the business. She owns 5%. She paid £10 for that. It was the cutest thing.”

Hannah Kemlo, charity co-ordinator for Help For Kids said: “Logan is just amazing, it’s a brilliant idea and he has done a fantastic job in raising so much money for our Toy Appeal.

“We are so grateful to Logan and everyone who has supported him.”

Logan purchased his presents at the Entertainer store in the Wellgate Centre, which gave the young entrepreneur a helping hand to stretch his funds further.

Dundee store manager, Ross Taylor said: “Giving back to our communities is at the heart of what we do at The Entertainer so we were thrilled to hear about Logan’s fundraising efforts, supporting other children in Dundee.

“We were delighted to help Logan’s funds go further by offering a discount on the toys he bought and we hope that the toys will bring joy to the children who receive them. A very well done to Logan for his hard work and commitment to supporting others.”

Logan is still taking orders and his shop, named Logans Sweetshop, can be found on Facebook.