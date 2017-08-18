Dundee yoga studio hit again by thieves

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee yoga studio has been broken into for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The Heart Space studio in Scott Street was targeted by thieves overnight who smashed a window and made off with an unspecified sum of cash.

It follows a break-in between August 1 and 2 when wire cutters were used to enter the studio and £700 was stolen.

Staff declined to comment when approached by the Tele.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Entry was gained by breaking a window, and a quantity of cash has been stolen. If anyone has any information that can assist our inquiries, please call 101.”