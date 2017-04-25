A TV talent show hopeful launched a racist rant at a taxi driver after he told her not to eat chips and cheese in his cab.

Kathryn Brady, 28, of Lansdowne Square, kicked the inside of the taxi while hurling racist abuse at driver Sabar Ali.

Brady — who appeared at an open mic night in Dundee last month where producers of The Voice were hunting for new talent — then attacked an unknown woman.

The woman was seen on CCTV to witness the incident and attempt to intervene, when Brady punched her on the head and kicked her on the body.

Fiscal depute told Dundee Sheriff Court the chain of events began when Mr Ali asked Brady not to eat her chips and cheese takeaway in the back of his taxi, after he picked her up on North Lindsay Street in the early hours of March 27.

Brady responded by getting out of the taxi and opening the driver’s door then kicking an inside panel of the door, damaging it.

She then began shouting and swearing, telling the diver she was “Dundonian, Scottish born” and that he should get “out of here”, calling him a “Pakistani *******”.

The fiscal said: “This was heard by a door steward at a nearby pub.

“An unknown female then intervened and tried to talk to the accused.

“The accused then kicked and punched the female.

“Police were called and arrested her nearby.”

Solicitor Ross Bennett, defending, told the court Brady was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

He said: “She had been drinking heavily but that is no excuse.

“She accepts she was entirely in the wrong.”

Brady admitted damaging the taxi, acting in a racially-aggravated manner towards Mr Ali, and assaulting the unknown woman.

Brady, who has also auditioned for The X Factor, was ordered to carry out 105 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “This was a really disgraceful, drunken way to behave. It was offensive and racist.

“The order I will impose is a direct alternative to custody.

“If you fail to do what you are required to do, you will be reported back to this court and you can expect to go to prison.”