A Dundee-based writer has come one step closer to opening a new chapter in her life.

Anna Stewart, a library and information assistant from Coldside, has been named a recipient of a Scottish Book Trust New Writers Award.

The writer has received the award in the fiction and narrative non-fiction category after competing with more than 400 others. A judging panel whittled down this year’s entries to 10 candidates.

Each of the 10 recipients will receive a £2,000 cash award and support tailored to their needs.

The budding writer will receive mentoring from writers and industry professionals, training in public relations, and the opportunity to showcase work to publishers.