Dundee writer Neil Forsyth can’t wait to see Indian remake of his hit TV drama Guilt

Dundonian author and television writer Neil Forsyth has admitted he’s both delighted and intrigued his hit drama is to be remade for Indian TV.

Applause Entertainment, in association with BBC Studios India, confirmed the news that an untitled Indian remake of Guilt will go ahead.

The announcement prompted a light-hearted tweet from the writer which read: “Unless I am the victim of a well-worked joke, Guilt is being remade in India with filming starting now.”

Hit BBC drama

Neil’s BBC drama series, which stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, has already proved a huge hit in the UK.

So much so that a second series is now in the can and scheduled to hit our screen is the autumn.

And adding to the success, the UK produced version of series one is also about to reach US audiences in September.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio for the Aditya Birla Group, led by media veteran Sameer Nair, already has a track record of presenting series adaptions, most notably hit crime series – Luther, to Indian audiences.

Remake for Indian audiences

“I must admit it’s all a bit bizarre the fact that Guilt is to get an Indian remake,” said Neil.

“I had a tentative call about plans six months ago about possibility of a remake and had confirmation that an agreement to remake it in India with an Indian cast a few days ago.

“I’m delighted but also intrigued as while the UK version was four parts, the Indian production is to be expanded to six episodes.

“Its to be set on a tea plantation and some additional story lines are to be added but the basis of Guilt story is there.

‘Delighted and intrigued’

“It’s certainly come a long way in the five years since I got the idea for Guilt whilst out walking my dog and rushed home to write the first scene.”

Neil admits the overseas interest adds that extra seal of approval for his work in creating Guilt.

“As a writer you want to create a compelling and interesting story but to have characters that are universally appealing.

“It’s pleasing then to have that oversees interest from CBS in America and now the additional development being adapted in India.

“I have family, originally from Broughty Ferry, that are now live in America who have seen the adverts previewing the US airing so it’s nice to have them be able to see my work there too.”

Series two scheduled for the autumn

Meanwhile, Guilt fans will be heartened to hear that filming for series two has now been completed.

“Filming was completed two weeks ago for the BBC, I’ve finished editing and it’s been signed off and is scheduled for the autumn,” Neil confirmed.

However, despite the offer of a trip to India during the remake, Neil, admits he’ll be staying in the UK.

“Most importantly I don’t think telling my wife i’m nipping over to India to watch some filming will go down too well,” Neil joked.

“Seriously though, what with uncertainty over international travel and Covid it’s probably wiser that i stay here for now.

“With a well proven cast and production team behind it I can’t wait to see how they’ll adapt the story.

“I’ll be glued to the TV screen once it’s completed though complete with sub-titles to help me along.”