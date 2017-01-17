A wrestling superstar says an event in Dundee later this month will be one of the “biggest ever” to take place in the UK.

Drew Galloway jetted into Dundee from Florida to reveal that 5 Star Wrestling’s show at Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday January 28 will be shown live on TV.

The show will go out live on Spike, which is owned by Channel 5, between 8pm and 10pm.

Former WWE grappler Galloway, from Ayr, also revealed how Kurt Angle — the former WWE champion and 1996 Olympic gold medallist — will be providing commentary on the night.

It’s hoped that the event could spark new interest in wrestling, following the success of World of Sport’s Wrestling’s long-awaited return to British TV.

5 Star — which operates out of Balgay House — is in line to host further events in Dundee later this year.

Galloway, 31, arguably the busiest wrestler in the world — holding championships for promotions on both sides of the Atlantic — is among the star names set to appear.

And the 6ft 5in warrior reckons wrestling in his home country could soon be as big as the American boom in the 1990s.

Speaking to the Tele, Galloway said: “It’s not just the Scottish scene — it’s the UK scene as a whole.

“Not only is it going to be one of the biggest shows ever in this country with a who’s who of wrestling and Kurt Angle on commentary, but it’s going to be broadcast live on Spike TV at primetime.

“We have an opportunity to be like America in the 90s with WWE and WCW — with all these companies building a name, selling out every show.

“Now with 5 Star on primetime it’s an amazing time to be a wrestling fan in the UK.”

Dundee has previously welcomed a plethora of wrestling legends to the city including Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart, ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper thanks to long-running promotion Scottish Wrestling Entertainment. But other superstars confirmed for 5 Star’s ice arena showdown include ex-WWE heroes Rey Mysterio, John Morrison and Carlito along with Scots strongmen Joe Hendry and Joe Coffey.

5 Star hopes to pack 3,000 people into the building for the show, with ticket sales said to have been going well.

Galloway added: “My highlight aside from the titles I’ve won and big names I’ve wrestled is being a leader and ambassador for UK companies internationally.

“Now having something like this on 5 Star is huge.

“I plan on stealing the show in Dundee.”