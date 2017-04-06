Tayside’s wrestling community will gather at a memorial event for grappling legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Dundee-based Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) has organised a memorial and tribute evening to celebrate his life.

A screening of John Carpenter’s cult sci-fi classic They Live – which starred Piper in the lead role – will be shown on the big screen at Dundee’s Ardler Complex to mark what would have been his 63rd birthday on April 17.

The event was organised by SWE, whose wrestlers were heartbroken when their friend passed away at the age of 61 in 2015.

Roddy performed at the company’s Hell for Lycra event in Perth in 2012 and his appearance and promotional tour wowed his fans.

SWE owner David Low said his friend was an icon and legend who was the kind of person he thought would live forever.

He said: “We have shown tributes and shared stories about him since his passing in 2015 and this year we are going to celebrate his life by showing the John Carpenter movie They Live.

“Roddy’s birthday was on April 17 and we will celebrate it in style by watching this classic movie and remembering the Hot Rod.”

Although he was actually Canadian, due to his Scottish heritage Roddy was billed as being from Glasgow and was known for his signature kilt and bagpipe entry music.

He earned the nicknames “Rowdy” and “Hot Rod” by displaying his trademark “Scottish” rage, spontaneity and quick wit.

There are limited tickets available for the screening priced at £5. More details on the event will appear on the SWE Facebook page.