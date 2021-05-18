Dundee have surprised fans by launching a ‘jute-inspired’ new home kit ahead of Thursday’s play-off clash with Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues teased supporters on Twitter by revealing a club crest rendered in two shades of blue.

They then released an image of a collar detail featuring the postcode of their Dens Park home.

📍 DD3 7JY pic.twitter.com/8XdwMpf5w9 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 18, 2021

Just over 20 minutes later the Dee’s official Twitter account posted an image of Jordan McGhee modelling the new kit, which features the club’s traditional dark blue shirt trimmed in white and sky blue, along with white shorts and dark blue socks.

The Fabric of the City. Introducing the 2021/22 Dundee FC home kit #thedee pic.twitter.com/YXaNefLDuf — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 18, 2021

The early reaction from Dee fans has been wildly positive, with many expressing their appreciation on Twitter.

Dee managing director John Nelms revealed the kit has taken design inspiration from the city of Dundee’s jute industry heritage.

He said: “Events over the past 12 months have reaffirmed just how much this club is engrained in the fabric of the city.

“Despite the restrictions, supporters have continued to back the club with unwavering commitment.

“As the city’s oldest football club, we considered circumstances had made it right for us to pay tribute to Dundee and I think the new home jersey achieves this with the refreshed jute pattern embellishing the kit.”

The Dark Blues face Killie over two legs to determine the final participant in next season’s Premiership.

Fans will be in attendance at Dens Park on Thursday after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, with 500 lucky season ticket holders receiving “golden tickets”.