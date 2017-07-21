Dundee has the worst rate in Scotland for accidental house fires.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) report said there had been 14.53 accidental dwelling fires per 10,000 of the population over the last five years.

That’s more than double the best-performing areas like Orkney and the Highlands. It’s also significantly worse than nearby areas such as Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

The service’s Local Fire and Rescue Plan Review 2017, which assessed the impact of fire incidents in Dundee, said that cooking accounted for more than half of blazes.

The report said that only one in eight of these incidents actually required action from firefighters, adding: “Just under 60% of incidents resulted in no fire damage to properties and only 54% of incidents resulted in heat or smoke damage.

“Early warning is key to alerting occupants and over the last five years, 78% of properties affected by fire had smoke or heat detection present which had raised the alarm on 72% of occasions with 21% originating from domestic linked alarm systems.”

In a bid to cut the figures, crews have carried out more than 13,000 home safety visits in the last three years, installing 2,346 smoke detectors.

Meanwhile, Dundee is also the worst area in Scotland for accidental fire fatalities and casualties, with 2.44 per 10,000 of the population over the last five years.

The city has seen three fire deaths in the last three years alone.

“Contributory factors include falling asleep and distraction,” the report stated.

“The influence of alcohol/drugs is aligned to 13% of accidental dwelling fires, with 35% of casualties suspected of using alcohol/drugs prior to the fire occurring.”

Nearly half of those hurt in fires are aged between 20-50, and almost two-thirds are male.

The SFRS says that in an effort to curb such incidents, it has worked with gas network firm SGN to provide a “lockable gas valve” in homes where people’s carers can control the supply to cookers, restricting when they can be switched on.

Fire chiefs are also concerned about a recent rise in deliberate fire setting, saying that current activity is “significantly higher” than the longer-term average – with incidents most common in wheelie bins, trees and vegetation.