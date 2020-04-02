Dundee workers claim they have been told to move house to protect families from coronavirus

Staff at a Dundee call centre claim their union has told them to leave home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

BT workers have previously criticised bosses because they have been told to continue coming into the office to work during the Covid-19 outbreak, and have claimed measures such as social distancing are not being enforced enough.

However some have said when they raised concerns about potentially passing on the virus to vulnerable family members, they have been told to consider moving out of their home.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said he spoke to the Communication Workers Union about his concerns because he is living with his partner who is pregnant – but he says he was told by the union to move out.

He said: “I can’t go anywhere else, even though I know I am putting my partner in danger.

“She is struggling and I am potentially harming my unborn child and her as well.

“I could go to my grandad, but he has COPD.

“We should not be risking our families’ lives to go to work.”

A spokesperson for the CWU said: xxxx

Meanwhile, a worker for Openreach, the arm of BT that maintains cables and connects homes and businesses to the phone and broadband network, claims he and his colleagues are being made to carry out non-essential jobs.

Staff working for Openreach in Dundee are classed as key workers – however, one member of staff has told the Tele staff are being made to carry out non-essential tasks and worries he is helping to spread the deadly virus.

He said: “Openreach is abusing the key worker status granted to them by the government.

“We are being made to complete non-essential jobs that are putting staff and the public at risk.

“We are being made to travel to different locations each day and could spread the virus around the country.”

A spokeswoman for Openreach said keeping employees safe during the outbreak – which was causing unprecedented internet activity – was the company’s top priority.

The firm was prioritising repair and maintenance of critical national infrastructure such as NHS Scotland, pharmacies, emergency services and food distribution outlets. Also essential public services, vulnerable customers and those without any service.

The spokeswoman added: “Engineers will no longer enter customer premises unless they fit into one of these categories and, even then, will only enter when they absolutely must.

“Where we can, repairs will be completed from outside the premises – more often than not this will be enough to ensure service is restored.”