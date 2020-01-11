Dundee women’s hockey team are looking for locals to back European success

One of Scotland’s most successful indoor hockey teams is vying for success abroad next month.

Dundee Wanderers Hockey Club women’s first team have dominated the indoor national scene over the last decade.

Domestic success has led to the Wanderers ladies competing against top rivals in the European Championship in France, Germany and Lithuania in recent times.

Senior player Vikki Bunce said the team are travelling to Portugal with their eyes firmly on winning the title.

The 37-year-old said the club are looking for sponsors to support the club as they represent the City of Discovery in Porto.

Team members are already trying to raise funds to cover the costs of flights and other expenses to ease the financial burden on the players.

She added: “The team have already been doing a number of fundraising events – we are running a cafe at the Dundee International Sports Centre which starts today.

“It would be great to get a local business to potentially sponsor us and get their name emblazoned on the jersey.

“Being a community club a lot of funds we’ve raised to date have gone back into the club to support with running costs.”

The team which is littered with Scottish internationals will also be completing exercise tasks to reflect the miles from Scotland to Portugal.

The former Scottish international added: “Someone within the club has worked out the distance in miles between the two countries so we are trying to raise funds by cycling or hours ran on the training pitch to reflect that.

“We will pay for as much as we can but it would great if the locals or businesses could help with some of the costs.”

The team will be competing in two games per day in the Euro Championship 3 League before the event climaxes on Sunday.

She added: “We are very much going to win and get back into Euro Championship 2 League.”

Anyone who is looking to sponsor to team as they vie for success can contact the club at sportmaniain@msn.com