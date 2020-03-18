Dundee women’s group raises awareness of domestic abuse at special interactive workshop

According to Scottish Government statistics, up to 60,000 incidents of domestic abuse are recorded in the country every year.

But what exactly is domestic abuse and how can people recognise the signs of it happening to people they know and love?

These were the topics explored at a special interactive workshop held last week by Dundee Women’s Aid, which invited people from across the city to go along and find out more.

Speaking ahead of the event, Hannah James, project coordinator for Dundee Womens Aid, explained how an abusive relationship is not always marked by violent actions but rather a pattern of controlling behaviour.

She said: “The words ‘domestic violence’ is used a lot in England, Australia and America amongst other countries and that sends a really strong message to people that is about violence.

“But the underlying foundation of all domestic abuse is emotional and psychological, that’s how it works.”

“Often what we do find in cases is that it starts off as a bit of a whirlwind romance and things happen really quickly,” she said.

“There is a lot of trust established and a lot of feelings shared, so the loves blossoms quickly.”

The workshop raised awareness of new legislation which acknowledges every case is different and, crucially, focuses on the perpetrators’ behaviour.

Hannah said: “I think a lot of people don’t know about the new law that came out in April just gone. It’s called the Domestic Abuse Act 2018 but it came into effect last year and it criminalises the emotional and physiological abuse that goes on.

“This is commonly known as coercive control, so it’s making that a crime now.”

The workshop was held as part of the city-wide Women’s Festival, celebrating women’s rights, qualities and achievements.

Volunteer coordinator for Dundee Woman’s Aid, Irina Pelc added: “We wanted to get involved with the festival because it is something we enjoy every year.

“We are hoping to get people to learn a little bit more about domestic abuse, why it happens and how they can respond to it.”