Dundee Women’s Festival deadline approaching, with theme ‘Women Making Waves’

People interested in organising events for next year’s Dundee Women’s Festival have less than two weeks until registration closes.

The festival runs from February 29 until March 14, and anyone who would like to organise an event has until Friday November 1 to register.

Programmes for the festival will be available from local libraries, community centres and other venues throughout Dundee from January.

Chairwoman Prue Watson said: “This year, as a nod to 2020 being the Year of Coasts and Waters, the theme will be Women Making Waves.

“There will undoubtedly be something for everyone, so let’s see Women Making Waves all over Dundee and Angus.”

Some of the events already registered include marine biology and mindfulness as well as a women’s comedy evening and a feminist punk band set.

More information is available at dundee womensfestival.org.uk.