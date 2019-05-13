Dundee Women’s Aid plea to survivors of domestic abuse to help campaign

Dundee Women’s Aid has renewed its call for survivors of domestic abuse to take part in a new campaign.

The organisation is looking to hear from women who are willing to share their experiences. Survivors can do so anonymously if preferred.

Contributions are welcome from all women, including those who have not previously been involved with Dundee Women’s Aid.

The organisation hopes to share women’s stories through testimonies as well as pictures, poems and artwork.

Dundee Women’s Aid offers a free, confidential, and non-judgmental service to women, young people and children who have experienced domestic abuse.

The service strives to support women from all backgrounds.

For more information call 01382 220803 and ask to speak to Lucie or Mary. Alternatively email lkapasi@dundeewomens aid.co.uk.