Dundee women facing drug-dealing charges have cases continued

Karen Campbell, of Westcroft Road, and Elaine Ann Whyte, of Mauchline Avenue, appeared on petition over drug dealing claims.

They were allegedly concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug, at both addresses on September 20.

Campbell, 54, is also alleged to have produced Class B drug cannabis at her home while Whyte, also 54, was allegedly concerned in the supply of the drug.

After making no plea, their case continued for further examination before being bailed.