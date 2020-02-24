Dundee women accused of wasting police time acquitted, with complaint now launched

A Dundee woman has launched an official complaint against the police amid claims of harassment.

Carolann Curran lodged the protest after she and her daughter, Katie McKenzie, both of Kerrystone Court, were cleared of charges of wasting police time.

She said: “I have been acquitted of charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and now I have lodged a claim against the police.

“The charge against my daughter was deserted.

“It has been a long haul and hopefully we will get to the end now.”

Ms Curran, who represented herself in court, was found not guilty by jury on one charge of wasting police time and the other was not proven on December 17 last

year.

Ms McKenzie was also accused of wasting police time but the charge was deserted by the court.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm we have received a complaint.”