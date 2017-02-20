A woman has told of her torment at the hands of a “monster” ex who made her life “hell”.

Diane Thomson, 32, who’s originally from Dundee, was subjected to the “controlling, bullying” actions of Mark Boucher in their six months together.

Boucher, 28, admitted in court to persecuting four former girlfriends, causing them fear and alarm, over several years.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had bombarded some of them with messages, sent them numerous letters and gone to their homes and workplaces uninvited.

He also behaved aggressively towards Diane, who now lives in Forfar.

Speaking about her ordeal, Diane told the Tele that Boucher’s behaviour towards her had become “stranger and stranger”, as he began to track her movements. Diane also claims he got another woman pregnant behind her back, just a month after she had become pregnant with their son Riley, who turns three in June.

Diane, who grew up in Kirkton, said: “We were only together for six months.

“To start with, he seemed really bubbly and like a nice guy. Everybody liked him.

“But after a few weeks, he started being really controlling. He started accusing me of being places I wasn’t — I would tell him I was with my mum, but he would accuse me of being with other guys, of cheating on him — it was just non-stop. Then he started asking me to send him pictures of when I was at my work and things just to prove I was there.

“He was really intimidating too. He was a big guy and came running at me one time when I was pregnant. He was shouting and swearing about some guy he was accusing me of going with.

“I took a panic attack because I’ve been in an abusive relationship before.”

Diane hopes Boucher, who’s from Dundee and is currently in Perth Prison, will get a lengthy jail term when he’s sentenced next week.

She said: “I’ve been told he could be looking at 10 years. I think he should get longer.

“He’s done so much to not just me but those other lassies as well. He’s a monster.

“He saw Riley only three times. He had his chance. He’ll never see him again.”