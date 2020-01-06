Dundee woman’s Hogmanay celebrations left in ruins after her luggage falls off bus

A young woman’s Hogmanay celebrations were left in ruins after her suitcase packed with make-up and clothes fell out the back of a Megabus coach in Dundee city centre.

Charlotte Doig was travelling down to Glasgow from Dundee on December 31 to celebrate the new year with a group of friends when disaster struck.

The 22-year-old had barely made it five minutes into the 90-minute journey when her suitcase was flung from the coach due to the luggage compartment not being shut securely.

Explaining what happened, Charlotte said: “I was on the 16:10 bus down to Glasgow from the Seagate bus station and I had given my suitcase to the guy there to put on the bus.

“When the journey started we had only got to around the BP garage next to the Olympia when the bus driver pulled over.

“He got out of the bus to check the luggage compartment door and then slammed it shut.”

Charlotte was dismayed to discover that her suitcase had fallen out of the coach in the short distance it had travelled due to the faulty door.

She added: “When we got back to the station we were told to wait on the bus and it was then I was informed that they thought it was my red suitcase that had fallen off.

“The police were called but there was no sign of it anywhere near the garage.

“Apparently a woman had called to say she had seen luggage on the road but it has not been found.”

Charlotte’s Hogmanay celebrations were left in ruins as she had to cancel her trip to Glasgow in order to search for her missing belongings.

She explained: “It had all my make-up, straighteners and new clothes from Christmas in there.

“It would mean the absolute world to have it back as the contents mean everything.”

The student, whose currently in her first year at Heriot-Watt University’s campus in the Borders, has also been left out of pocket due to the mishap after having to scrap hotel reservations and her night out in Glasgow.

Charlotte said: “We had a hotel booked and tickets for nightclubs down in Glasgow for new year.

“All this had to be cancelled and, along with my makeup and clothes, it is pretty expensive.”

Charlotte is now hoping she can be reunited with the missing items but admits it has not been the start to the year that she hoped.

“Obviously I would like it to be found but if not, I would want to know what is going to be done about it,” she added.

“I was travelling with three friends and also seeing people from university as well and it was not what we had planned.”

Stagecoach, who operate Megabus, have been approached for comment.