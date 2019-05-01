Dundee woman’s arranged marriage hell after husband leaves and she attempts suicide

When Amina Ali got married in a lavish four-day ceremony in Pakistan, she was head over heels in love and looking forward to a happy future with her new husband.

Now, just over two years later, her dreams are in tatters with the young bride describing how she tried to commit suicide after her husband, Mohsin Ali, left her and moved to another city.

Amina’s marriage was arranged by the pair’s respective families and it has left her vowing never to consider a similar arrangement for any of her children.

She said: “I agreed to the arranged marriage because my parents asked me to – but also because I had at least met this boy and knew I liked him.

“I believe my situation shows the culture clash that is happening with girls like me brought up in the UK but also having to live by our traditional Muslim ways and customs.

“My husband came to Dundee and he left me after only a month.

“I am completely heartbroken and feel used.

“My marriage was arranged by our parents and I don’t believe he ever really loved me.”

Amina, 24, was born and brought up in Dundee and went to St John’s High School.

She describes herself as very much a Dundee girl as well as an active part of the Muslim community.

And it was as part of a traditional Muslim family that her parents decided that she should marry her cousin, who was born and living in Pakistan.

She had previously met her future husband on family holidays to Pakistan.

Amina said: “Our families agreed we should get married and that I would travel to Pakistan for the wedding.

“I knew him and I liked him,. When we got married I truly loved him.”

The wedding was a traditional Pakistani ceremony taking place over four days beginning on April 2 2016.

Amina added: “It was a lovely family occasion and I was very happy and looking forward to the future.”

Alarm bells began to ring for Amina when she would tell her new husband she loved him, without receiving a reply.

After the wedding, Amina came back to Dundee to make the arrangements for the visa that would bring her husband to Scotland.

She said: “It took almost two years but he was eventually able to come to live with me in Dundee in July 2018.”

However he had only been in Dundee for two to three weeks when Amina said he asked her to go to live with him in Glasgow, where his brother already lived.

But soon after the invitation, he made the decision to go himself and Amina has not spoken to her husband since.

It has led to a suicide attempt and a broken heart for Amina, whose family has also been left shocked by what has happened.

And Amina is keen for other girls from her background not to be drawn into a similar scenario.

She said: “I was heartbroken and tried to kill myself.

“I ended up in Ninewells Hospital.

”My parents have been very supportive and they too have broken off contact with the family in Pakistan.

“While there can be some very good arranged marriages that last for life, times are changing and my situation shows how it can go wrong with someone coming from my background agreeing to an arranged marriage.

“I want my daughters to meet someone and fall in love before they marry.”

A project worker at Dundee International Women’s Centre (DIWC) has given her sympathy to Amina over her failed arranged marriage.

Fatima Ramzan is a project worker at Dundee International Women’s Centre and is involved in providing education to people in the city about arranged marriages.

She admitted that, although arranged marriages can be successful, she was sorry to hear of Amina’s predicament.

Fatima said: “Many arranged marriages can be very successful so it is upsetting to hear that this has happened to Amina.

“Arranged marriages are part of our Asian culture but it is normal for couples to meet and both consent to being married.”

The DIWC has an educational role to enlighten the public and inform them on subjects including forced and arranged marriages.

It is one of the topics covered in the centre’s harmful practice training which is delivered to raise awareness among communities, professionals and the wider general public.

Legal help has been available to women since 2014 under the forced marriage protection order.

“There is a big difference between forced marriage and an arranged marriage,” said Fatima.

“A forced marriage is a marriage in which one or both spouses do not or, in the case of children and some adults at risk, cannot consent to the marriage and duress is involved.

“Duress can include physical, psychological, financial, sexual and emotional pressure.”

Fatima added: “In Islam, and also in Scottish law, a marriage with no consent is not a legal marriage.”