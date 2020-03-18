Dundee woman with suspected coronavirus admits she has never felt as ill before

A woman from Coldside with suspected Covid-19 has said she has never felt this ill before.

Sandra Mitchell, 36, has been in self-isolation since Friday.

She started feeling unwell on Thursday, but it was only when her symptoms worsened the following day that she phoned her GP.

Sandra, who lives with her 17-year-old son, said: “It’s horrible. I don’t know what’s worse feeling ill or being stuck in these four walls. I’m basically confined to my bedroom.”

Sandra added her son does not appear to have any symptoms at the moment and the pair are communicating through text.

She said: “We’ve been in the same house and I haven’t since his face since Thursday.

“I had gone out to St Andrew’s for a meeting on Thursday, I was feeling a bit yucky and run down. Then I woke up on Friday morning and thought ‘right, this isn’t good.'”

Sandra was coughing and burning up. A phone-call with doctors said it sounded like symptoms of coronavirus and advised her to self-isolate, however this was after paramedics were already on their way to see her as she was extremely breathless.

She said: “I’m not sure what my temperature is now as I haven’t been able to source a thermometer but I know it’s higher than Friday when it was checked. It was 37.7 then.

“I never noticed I had a temperature then but since then I’ve been burning up and it’s totally noticeable.

“The doctors and nurses I’ve spoken to have said they believe it is coronavirus as I have all the symptoms and because of how ill I’m feeling.”

Sandra, who is asthmatic, added that she had not been tested for the virus and had been advised to keep taking paracetamol to try and bring down her temperature as well as using her inhalers.

She added: “I just feel I’m getting progressively worse. I can’t even walk to the kitchen without getting winded. It took me 45 minutes just to have a shower.

“I’ve been pretty ill before, but nothing like this. I can barley lift my head off my pillow.”

Sandra, a student at St Andrew’s University, added that thankfully her and her son had just gone food shopping before she was struck down with the flu-like virus.

She said: “This whole situation does scare me and the UK’s response is also scary.

“Panic buying is not helping anybody. I don’t understand why people are doing it.”

When approached for comment, the Scottish Government referred the Tele to its online guidelines.