Dundee woman wins national prize after losing 50% of body weight

Dundee woman Catherine Strachan is half the woman she was after losing 50% of her body weight to win a national prize.

The former English teacher shed more than seven stone in 17 months and dropped from a dress size 22-24 to a size eight.

Catherine, 59, paid tribute to the city’s Slimming World for its help and support, but was stunned to discover she clinched the national prize for losing half her body weight in its 50th anniversary year.

© DC Thomson

She said: “It was a huge surprise to win it. I was not expecting to win that as well reaching my target.

“But it is a great bonus on top of losing that weight.

“I just stuck to the plan that Slimming World gives you on what you should eat and what you are allowed.

“But I don’t feel deprived of anything and if I want something then I will have it as part of the SW ‘syns’ as they call them.

“I was 15st 2.5lbs and now I am 7st 6.5lbs

“I am only 4ft 7in so being up at 15 stone was a bit of an ordeal and it affected my mobility.

“Now I feel like a new person and I really could not do it without going to the group and having their support.

“That’s why I keep going to the meetings every week, it just keeps me focused and in check.”

Catherine, from Smith Street, added: “When I was at 15 stone my dress size was a 22-24 and now I am 10-12, but eight in a skirt.

“But I didn’t keep any of my old clothes as a reminder.

“I got rid of them all and gave them away.

“The plan to help you lose weight is basically a very healthy plan.

“You can eat as many potatoes, pasta and rice as you want. But a lot of the plan also includes fresh fruit and vegetables plus you are recommended to drink five to eight glasses of fluids such as water, though my weapon of choice is coffee, although without milk and sugar.

“Fortunately for me I had given up taking milk or sugar in my coffee since I was a teenager.

“You can use sweeteners and you get a milk allowance so as I don’t take it in coffee I use my allowance for cereal or porridge.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Catherine previously worked in the Middle East teaching English for 14 years, but returned to Dundee more than four years ago. She has retired from teaching and now works as a volunteer at the Dundee National Women’s Centre.

Slimming World boss Ginevra McComiskie said: “It’s absolutely fabulous for Catherine to win.”