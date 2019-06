A woman who won £50 in the Tele’s Love Island competition has said she plans to use the money to spoil her hard-working husband.

The winner, Lisa Webster, said: “I’m really chuffed I won – I never win anything.

“I plan to spend the money by spoiling my husband a little bit more than usual this Father’s Day because he works long hours, six days a week and totally deserves it.”

