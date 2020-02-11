Dundee woman who struggled with depression says ‘recovery is possible’

A woman who overcame years of mental strife wants to help inspire others to turn their lives around.

Rona Foy used to struggle with depression and anxiety, which caused her life to be a nightmare.

She was confined to her home, and was unable to go outside due to fear of what may happen to her.

However, the 41-year-old has managed to turn her life around, and is now eager to share her story of recovery to inspire others in a dark place.

She said: “I suffered from depression and anxiety.

“I had it before when I was in my 20s, so I recognised it a wee bit.

“I was scared to go outside and I was cancelling plans with friends. I was always crying and lying on the floor.

“Every time I would go out, like to bars with friends, I’d start shaking and I’d get embarrassed.

“I felt so embarrassed that I thought the best thing to do was just stay inside.

“Anxiety is honestly the worst feeling in the world.”

Six years ago, Rona hit rock bottom and began visiting the Dundonald Centre in Dundee to cope with her depression, and started seeing nurses and another professionals for help.

She said: “I used to spend all day in the Dundonald Centre. I was very clingy too, I felt like I always needed to be around nurses and have somebody with me.

“When it closed on the weekends I honestly wouldn’t know what to do with myself.

“My friend bought me a puppy, and I think that helped me to recover.

“I was forced to get out of the house and go places.”

Now, a year on, Rona’s life has completely changed and she is helping others who are in a similar situation as she was.

She now volunteers as a peer supporter at Carseview and the Dundonald Centre, and works with the Scottish Recovery Network in their Making Recovery Real initiative, which focuses on using the experiences of people who have recovered to help those who struggle with their mental health.

The peer supporter travelled to Edinburgh last month with others involved in the Making Recovery Real initiative to celebrate the benefits of the new method at a national showcase.

She said: “I look back at how I used to feel and I think ‘wow’.

“My social life has totally changed now. I want to let people know that recovery is 100% possible.

“You need to keep the hope that you’ll get better. I’ve seen people go from not so well to great.”