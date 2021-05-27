A raging Dundee woman who stabbed her boyfriend in the back following a blazing row over television volume has been ordered by a court to behave herself.

Kelsie Harper’s partner escaped with only a small wound in his back after the knife pierced through the rucksack he was wearing.

Harper’s mother was present during the incident on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road and shouted “you’ve stabbed him you idiot” after witnessing her daughter’s attack.

The 29-year-old, a recovering drug addict, previously pled guilty at the city’s sheriff court. She has now been given three months to prove she can stay out of trouble.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane said: “It does appear in recent years you have taken initiatives to try and sort yourself out.

“Clearly your life has been heavily impacted by drugs.

“I am prepared to accept this was a reaction to a situation in which you had difficulty responding in an appropriate manner.”

TV volume row

Harper and the man were in bed at 6am on the morning in question when he asked her to turn down the TV.

An argument started, which quickly escalated and the man tried to leave the flat.

Harper, of Cotton Road, then picked up a knife and said she would harm herself.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said previously: “The witness locked himself in the bathroom before coming out and looking in the living room for keys.

“The accused’s mother was sleeping in the living room and woke up to find him searching in her handbag for the keys.

“The accused slashed a jacket on the bedroom door but the man walked past her and went to the front door.

“He then felt a sharp pain in his back and heard the accused’s mother shout ‘you’ve stabbed him you idiot’.”

Harper stabbed the man in the back, piercing through the rucksack he was wearing.

Her mother then grabbed the knife from her and the man managed to escape.

Detox

Police were contacted and the man was found to have a smaller-than-half cm wound, which was treated with stitches. It was not likely to leave a scar.

Harper pled guilty to striking her partner on the body with a knife on June 13 2020.

Solicitor Carolyn Leckie said Harper had been in the middle of a detox at the time of the incident.

Ms Leckie told the court: “I don’t think she intended physical harm.

“She aimed the knife at the rucksack where her medication was.

“She found it difficult to control her emotions and she’s thoroughly ashamed.”

The court heard how Harper had hoped to reconcile with her former partner.

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentence until August for her to be of good behaviour and removed bail conditions barring her from contacting the man.

He said: “There will be punishment but that punishment will depend on how you get on.”