Mhairi Douglas, 36, of Moncur Crescent, had sentence deferred to allow her to engage with Mentoring for Women.

Douglas had previously admitted that she falsely accused Kieren McAnearney of breaching a bail condition by attending her home address and throwing a brick through her living room window, causing it to smash, and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Clepington Street on May 14 2017.

Sentence was deferred until August 29.