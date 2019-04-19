Dundee woman who allegedly robbed pair with knife remanded

A woman has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with committing robbery and assault at knifepoint.

Nicola McPhee, 32, of Fairbairn Street, is accused of assaulting John Heron by repeatedly punching him on the head and body, rummaging through his pockets and robbing him of two mobile phones and cash on Fairbairn Street on April 11.

Three days later, she allegedly demanded money at knifepoint from Chelsea Tarbett at the same address before grabbing her hair, repeatedly punching her to the face and kicking her repeatedly on the body while she was on the ground.

McPhee made no plea and her case was continued for further examination. She was remanded.