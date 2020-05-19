Dundee woman traced safe and well following police appeal

Police in Dundee have confirmed a woman reported missing has been found safe and well.
Danielle Alexander, 34, was traced earlier today by police, a spokesman said.
He added: “Thanks to everyone who shared/retweeted our earlier appeal or called with information.”
