Tuesday, May 19th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Dundee woman traced safe and well following police appeal

by Steven Rae
May 19, 2020, 2:59 pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Police in Dundee have confirmed a woman reported missing has been found safe and well.

Danielle Alexander, 34, was traced earlier today by police, a spokesman said.

He added: “Thanks to everyone who shared/retweeted our earlier appeal or called with information.”

>> Read more of the latest news and sport from Dundee, Tayside and Fife by clicking here