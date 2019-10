A woman tossed a bag of class-A drugs out of a window after spotting police at a Dundee property.

Janet Duncan, of South Road, has avoided a prison sentence for throwing the heroin away to pervert the course of justice.

She previously admitted throwing a quantity of the drug out of a window on the street after police attended the property on October 17 last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed Duncan, 55, on a restriction of liberty order, keeping her indoors between 7pm-7am for five months.