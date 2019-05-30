Dundee woman tells Robbie Williams ‘we have unfinished business’ in shock video call with Take That star

A Robbie Williams die-hard was left starstruck after she spoke to her hero on the phone – almost 30 years on from what should have been their first encounter.

Emma Bambury took the call from the Take That star after a live broadcast on his Instagram page.

Emma, 41, had been due to see Take That’s appearance at Buddies in Broughty Ferry in the early 1990s but ended up being grounded by her parents before the big night – meaning she missed out.

Then, while attending a recording of The X Factor last August, Williams signed ‘I love you’ to Emma as she sat in the crowd.

After messaging Williams to claim the pair had unfinished business, she got the shock of her life when the Rock DJ hitmaker sent her a video call request.

Dundee FC fan Emma was shouting “oh my God” as the call to the singer started.

She said: “When it initially came up saying Robbie Williams wants to go live, I thought I was calling him then he appeared on the screen.

“I was in my bed when I first took the call and got up to show my son and then spoke to him in the living room.

“There was a lot of banter about the football. I asked him if he remembered coming to Buddies in Broughty Ferry in 1991 and I explained I was grounded.

“I told him we had unfinished business after he told me he’d loved me during last year’s X Factor.

“I said we needed to clear something up in the messages before he gave me a call.

“He said that his current missus was only for practice – and he was saving himself for me! It was a hilarious 10 minutes, I wouldn’t let him get a word in edgeways.”

Emma said that Williams used some expletives to describe the experience at Buddies, adding that the gig had been “mental”.

Promoter Tony Cochrane has previously told how he booked Take That to play the Ferry venue, along with small clubs in Glenrothes, Stirling and Glasgow, for just £100 a night.

The band were driven round in a minibus and apparently even stayed in Mr Cochrane’s flat before making it to the big time.