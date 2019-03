A 39-year-old was fined after she admitted abusing a concierge in the same block.

Jolene Shields, of Dudhope Court, St Mary Street, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between November 6-7 last year.

She repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats towards Ian Grant, then in the course of his employment, at the multi-storey block of flats. Shields was fined £130 by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.