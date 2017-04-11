A woman who stole nearly £2,600 from her 77-year-old friend has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Rona Macdonald, 60, of Happyhillock Walk, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing today after previously being found guilty.

She used a bank card belonging to the elderly man without his permission to steal £2,590 from his account.

But he previously told the Tele that he had “put the incident behind him” and still speaks to Macdonald.

The card was used repeatedly by her at an ATM Notemachine, at Hayat Supersaver Shop on Happyhillock Road, on various occasions between December 26 2013 and June 15 2015.

Macdonald originally faced 19 charges of stealing the man’s card then using it repeatedly at 18 different locations across the city to steal a total of £11,430.20.

But she was found not proven on all but one charge when the victim said he could not remember if he had authorised the transactions.

He said he regularly gave Macdonald his bank card.

He told Dundee court he would ask her for £20 or £50 at a time because he was “too lazy to go to the bank” and admitted lending Macdonald £20 or £30 more often than he could remember.

Sheriff George Way said: “At the end of the day she was found guilty of what remains a serious offence. There has to be a punishment here and it has to act as a deterrent.”

Macdonald was sentenced to 190 hours of unpaid work to be completed in six months.