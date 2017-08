Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A woman repeatedly spat in the face of her former partner after a row following a night out.

The pair had been at the bingo and then went on to a few pubs before going home to South Road in the early hours of August 6.

It was there that Claire Cook, 29, of High Street, Monifieth, assaulted Kirsty Horne. She admitted the offence.

Solicitor John Boyle said she accepted her behaviour was unacceptable.

She was fined £140 by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.