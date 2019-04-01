Dundee woman slumped at wheel after taking diazepam is banned from driving

A woman has been banned from driving after being found slumped at the wheel.

Lorna Davidson, 36, admitted being found in charge of a car while unfit through drink or drugs on January 18 on Alloway Terrace.

She also admitted failing to provide a urine sample at Ninewells Hospital on November 18 last year to ascertain her ability to drive.

The court heard Davidson, of Lundin Crescent, Cupar, was found slumped in the driver’s seat having taken diazepam.

She had to be revived three times by officers in a bid to rouse her.

Davidson was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 16 months.