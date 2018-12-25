Dundee woman ‘shocked’ to be sent someone else’s court compensation cheque

Staff at Dundee Sheriff court have thanked a woman who came forward after receiving a cheque for hundreds of pounds in error.

Jude Hendry, 34, mistakenly opened an envelope with her address but a different name on it.

Inside she found a cheque for £200 made out to a victim of crime, signed off by a sheriff clerk depute, as well as the name and bank account details of the person convicted of the offence.

Jude, who didn’t wish to reveal her address, confirmed she had lived in her property for the last two years.

She was “shocked” to see what was inside after opening it on “auto pilot”.

Jude said: “I didn’t pay too much attention when I opened it.

“It said that the enclosed cheque had to be paid within the next 14 days.

“The letter was addressed on the 12th of this month and I received it on the 20th.

“I was worried this guy wouldn’t get his compensation. I contacted the number within the letter to inform them of the error.

“The person on the other line kept interrupting, no apology, I was only trying to help out.

“This was a severe breach of data protection. I was shocked when I saw what was inside.

“I’m not aware of anyone by the name of the victim living in this close.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said the address had been provided for the victim in court.

She said: “The compensation order was directed to the intended recipient using the address provided to the court for that purpose.

“Dundee Sheriff Court thanks the resident who received it in error for raising the matter and has stopped the cheque until further information regarding the intended recipient’s address is established.”