Dundee woman shares the story of her father’s time as a prisoner of war

On the 80th anniversary of the capture of 10,000 British soldiers at St Valery, one Dundee woman has shared her dad’s story of capture, bravery and escape.

Corporal Joseph McTavish was captured by the German Army on June 12 1940, alongside almost 10,000 other British troops, in what is often referred to as “the forgotten Dunkirk”.

The young man, who was born in 1911 in Dundee, first joined the army at the age of 18.

He spent almost 10 years in India as a colonial soldier, returning just once in 1937 to marry his wife, Willamina.

In 1939, Willamina gave birth to their first child, a boy named Joe.

Just a month later, the new father would return to the military in order to defend France against the Nazi invasion.

The Dundee lad failed to make an escape at Dunkirk, and had to retreat to the town of St Valery.

He fought alongside other British troops and members of the French army, however they were unable to hold out against the German army.

Following his capture by German forces, Joseph was forced to take part in a gruelling march to a POW camp in Poland, losing two of his friends along the way.

He would spend five years at the camp, being made to mine coal in order to fuel the German war machine.

The Scottish soldier would make three failed attempts at escape, with his last ending with Nazi soldiers finding him hiding in a chicken coop.

Joseph’s daughter, Jean Prevost, said: “He didn’t talk about it much, but my mum said he would have nightmares about it and things like that.

“He didn’t like talking about the war. He was a quiet man and he came back different.”

While life in the prison camp was hard for Joseph and his fellow captives, he would try his best to keep his friends entertained.

According to Jean, her father would mock the Nazis and do impressions of Hitler to keep spirits high.

He would eventually be freed by Russian troops in 1945, before travelling back home to his family.

The veteran would be awarded a medal for his bravery in the conflict. After the war, he began working at the local post office, retiring after 25 years.

Joseph died in 1985, however his daughter Jean lives on to tell his story.

She said: “He was a quiet, unassuming man. When I was little, I asked what he got his medal for and he said ‘for being stupid.’

“He was always good to me and Joe, he was an upright person. He was well liked, especially by those he worked with at the post office.”

Joseph was just one of thousands of British troops that were captured at St Valery 80 years ago.

Countless others were marched off to prison camps, dying along the way or on arrival.

A monument now stands in the French town, memorialising those who lost their lives, as well as those who were captured.