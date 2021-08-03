News / Dundee Dundee woman sentenced over £100k drug ‘safe house’ By Ciaran Shanks August 3, 2021, 5:30 pm Leanne McCabe A woman snared with more than £100,000 worth of drugs in her Dundee “safe house” has been jailed. Police were tipped off about drug dealing from a flat on Spey Drive and found nearly 180,000 etizolam tablets and 420g of heroin during two separate searches. Leanne McCabe, 35, was locked up at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday after she previously admitted using her home to store the drugs. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe