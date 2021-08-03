Dundee woman sentenced over £100k drug ‘safe house’

A woman snared with more than £100,000 worth of drugs in her Dundee “safe house” has been jailed.

Police were tipped off about drug dealing from a flat on Spey Drive and found nearly 180,000 etizolam tablets and 420g of heroin during two separate searches.

Leanne McCabe, 35, was locked up at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday after she previously admitted using her home to store the drugs.