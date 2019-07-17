Dundee woman returns to the skies in glider three years after suffering stroke

A Dundee woman has taken to the skies in a glider just three years after suffering a serious stroke.

Before her stroke, Angie Wilkinson, 56, and her husband David used to fly gliders as a hobby together while David was in the RAF.

But Angie was left unable to walk or talk after her stroke and eventually developed circulation problems which meant her leg had to be amputated.

But she defied the odds and returned to the skies with the help of Darlene Drummond, the rehabilitation support co-ordinator at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Angie said: “After my stroke I felt limited to activities in the house. I just felt tired all the time and couldn’t get out and about easily.

“That was probably the thing that David and I found the hardest. We used to be so adventurous; I just didn’t feel like myself anymore.

“Darlene was so helpful. She reminded me what life was like before my stroke and showed me that it was possible to get back to doing the things I loved.

“I never imagined I’d be able to fly again. It was absolutely amazing. I have so many happy memories with David spending the weekend flying gliders – it’s really special to have been able to do this again.”