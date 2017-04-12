A Dundee woman who suffered a major stroke at 35 has run in a fundraiser for the final lap of her recovery.

Yvette Hill was lying in bed one night when she suffered a major stroke, leaving her paralysed and unable to speak.

She told the Tele that she could have died if it had not been for her partner coming home from a night out and finding her.

She said: “I fell out of the bed and I couldn’t speak and I couldn’t move.

“He knew that something was really wrong with me and I was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.”

When Yvette suffered the stroke, her family was tasked with giving the all-clear for doctors to treat her with thrombolysis.

She said that the treatment could have potentially left her with a brain bleed but it had the desired effect.

She said: “It was my best hope of recovering my movement and speech. I could have ended up paralysed or I could have died — I was really lucky.”

Yvette, who worked as a financial services senior client relations administrator, was unable to work for three months after suffering the stroke.

She only recently managed to return to work on a part-time basis.

Now 38, the St Mary’s woman has completed a 6.5km race in aid of the charity that supported her and helped her get to the final stages of her recovery.

She said: “Different Strokes is a charity run by stroke survivors which has a Facebook group and other support groups. I was told about them by my stroke consultant at the hospital.

“It’s an amazing support network and any money I raise will help them be there for people who go through what I did. I wouldn’t be where I am without them. Having a stroke isn’t something that you think will ever happen to you and they were there to guide me through everything.”