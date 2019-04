Helen Rankine, of Adamson Court, had sentence deferred for abusive behaviour.

She pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, standing on furniture and challenging police officers to fight at Cyrenians on Soapwork Lane on March 9. Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said 46-year-old Rankine had phoned the police herself because she was in fear for her safety.

Sentence was deferred for reports until May 1.

Rankine was granted bail.