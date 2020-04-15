Dundee woman raises funds for the NHS by crocheting teddy bears

A Dundee woman is putting her crocheting skills to good use by making teddy bears to raise funds for the NHS.

Rozie Arnott, from Broughty Ferry, has been crocheting bears wearing masks to raise some funds for the health service during the coronavirus crisis.

The 42-year-old said: “I crochet all the time, I am in a few different crochet pages on Facebook and somebody put up the pattern.

“I had on my page I would sell them for £5. My husband decided that we should put a couple up for auction. I thought he was off his head – the first sold for £60 and the second sold for £40.”

Rozie added that it takes her about a day to make two of the bears and that she has received orders for about 25 bears so far.

She added: “I’ve had some people that don’t even want a bear that have donated money. There are more and more orders coming in every day.

“It just seems to have taken off. I don’t know if I will manage to get through them all before I go back to work.

“It’s a bit fiddly, it is nice to see them coming together when you get the stuffing in.”

Rozie added she wanted to donate the profits to the NHS due to the on-going coronavirus crisis.

She said: “I’ve got some family that are key workers. Anything that can go to help.

“It keeps me busy too, and gives me something to focus on.”

To donate, visit Rozie’s fundraising page on Facebook.