A woman has admitted beating her wife and biting her on the face.

Teri Ross, of North Lindsay Street, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman at an address on the same street and on Ward Road on April 29 last year.

She admitted punching the woman on the head, pushing her into a bath, biting her on the face, pursuing her and struggling with her before punching her on the head and body.

Ross, 26, had sentence deferred until next month by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.