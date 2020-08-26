Dundee woman pays tribute to aunt who died in America after emigrating for new life in 1960s

Tributes have been paid to a Dundee woman who has died in America at the age of 82, after emigrating across the pond in the 1960s.

Pauline Halle, who grew up in the Craigiebank area and worked at Carhartt clothing factory, died earlier this month in Florida.

Her niece Pauline Lindsay, who was named after her, led the tributes to her in Dundee.

She said: “I spent a lot of my childhood with my Aunty Pauline and I have all these early memories of her.

“She stayed in Craigiebank but she also lived in Douglas and Coldside, they moved around a lot when she was younger, and she went to SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School and St John’s RC High School.

“When she was young one Christmas my grandad died and the next Christmas their house completely burned down and they were left with nothing but the clothes they stood up in and my gran couldn’t settle down anywhere after that.

“One thing a lot of people remembered is how she had her own car in the late 1950s.

“She was working in Carhartts clothing factory down at the docks and she got her driving licence and bought a car.

“It was very unusual to see a woman driving back then.

“She then left Scotland in the early 1960s to get married to my uncle – they met in Long Island when she went over to work as a nanny with one of her friends.

“My uncle had four kids and his wife had died when the fourth one was born, and my aunt went on to have five kids with him, so she had a very large family.”

Later in the 1970s, Pauline and her family moved down to Florida, but remained in close contact with her Scottish family, coming back to Dundee every couple of years.

Niece Pauline continued: “My uncle converted a double decker bus and they all moved over to Florida so he could start up a new company.

“But she would always come back to Dundee to see her family.

“I think she was always at her best when she had all the kids running around.”

Her funeral service was held last week, however Pauline and the rest of the Dundee family were not able to fly over to America to attend because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She added: “Unfortunately we couldn’t get over because of coronavirus.

“I tried to ask the embassy for special circumstances but I was told I would have to self-isolate for two weeks and the funeral would have been all over by that point.

“I was never going to get across in time.

“My uncle actually died back in May and was cremated because of Covid-19 and was still in the funeral place when my auntie Pauline died, so they were able to get buried together.”