A Dundee woman with alopecia said she has been left “speechless” after raising more than £1,000 for charity.

Lucy Black, 31, took the decision to shave off her hair after being diagnosed with alopecia areata last year.

The loss of hair occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles where hair growth begins.

Despite the “shock” of watching handfuls of her hair falling out, the mother-of-four made the decision to “brave the shave” with proceeds going towards Harlow’s Helping Hand, set up after the death of Harlow Edwards in Coupar Angus.

Speaking to the Tele, she said she has been “overwhelmed” with the support she has received from friends, family and strangers.

She added: “Yesterday morning when I was dropping the kids off, I wasn’t sure whether to wear a wig, headscarf or go out just as I am.

“I took the decision to go out as I am. I actually preferred it to the wig and the headscarves. I’m not saying it will be like this all the time but I’m glad I made the decision to shave it off and raise money for such a great cause.”

Lucy admitted she was “nervous” prior to Easter Sunday’s head shave.

She added: “My husband Peter also shaved his hair off. The kids have had some hilarious opinions of our new haircuts.

“I was nervous prior to the head shave but there wasn’t any last-minute change of heart.

“When I decided to do this, I wasn’t sure how much money I was looking to raise.

“We are sitting at more than £1,000, which has left me speechless and there is still an opportunity for people to donate.”

Lucy praised Harlow Edward’s family for setting up a charity which supports families who have lost a child.

Lucy added: “Without the family’s bravery and strength over the past six months, I doubt I would have had the courage to shave my hair off.”

There is a chance Lucy’s condition could develop into alopecia totalis after she recently started to lose some eyelashes and eyebrows.

She added: “Since doing the initial article in the Tele, I have been inundated with messages of support from friends, family and strangers. I’ve had some positive feedback from people who think I quite suit my new look.

“There is no guarantee my hair will grow back. My condition could develop into alopecia totalis.

“I’m delighted this head shave has been such a positive experience — I can’t begin to thank people enough for their support.”