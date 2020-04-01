Dundee woman ordered to stay away from man she allegedly assaulted and robbed

A woman who allegedly robbed a man of cash after subjecting him to a brutal assault has been told to stay away from him prior to her trial.

Leigh Stevens, of Ballindean Place, has been accused of attacking Paul Roache at Bonnethill Court on March 18.

The 26-year-old allegedly seized Mr Roache by his clothing, struggling with him and repeatedly punching and kicking him on his head and body.

She is then said to have robbed him of a quantity of cash.

Prosecutors allege that she carried out the attack while on bail orders granted by the court on December 18, February 11 and March 9.

Stevens denies the charge of assault. A motion for bail by solicitor Anika Jethwa was granted by Sheriff Lorna Drummond on the condition that Stevens does not approach or contact Mr Roache.

She set a trial date and pre-trial hearing for later this year.

The sheriff told Stevens: “These are conditions imposed as a matter of law. If you breach them it is a separate offence. Do you understand?”

Stevens said she understood the conditions, and was bailed.