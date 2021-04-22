Dundee woman on trial accused of burning child with an iron

A woman has gone on trial accused of burning a child with a hot iron.

Coral Ann Chalmers, 22, claims the child was injured after brushing against a cooker, which had been used 45 minutes earlier.

However, a doctor said during evidence on Thursday morning she had “misgivings” about Chalmers’ version of events following the incident between November 28 and 30 2019.

Chalmers denies causing the boy, aged below two, to suffer severe injury at an address in Dundee by burning his leg with an iron.

Her trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Chalmers brought the child to King’s Cross Hospital on the morning of November 30 because she was concerned he had a cold.

She later disclosed the boy had a triangular-shaped burn on the back of his right thigh which she said “must have” been caused the previous evening.

The child was taken to Ninewells Hospital where Chalmers said the injury occurred as she was holding the youngster while trying to reach for a cupboard.

Doctor’s evidence

Dr Katherine Lawlor said in evidence: “She (Chalmers) said that it must have happened the night before when she had been carrying him and had leaned over the cooker which had been on 45 minutes previously and he accidentally came into contact with the cooker.

“I then examined the child.

“There was a triangular injury which was about 7-8cm in length.

“It was very red and had very clear edges to it. It was blistered.

“I had misgivings about the account I had been given.

“I found it a bit difficult to put it all together as to how that mark would have happened by him coming into contact with a cooker and why it was such a triangular mark.”

Dr Lawlor said Chalmers, of Douglas, became upset after informing her child protection services would be contacted.

It was claimed Chalmers told police the child “never said anything or made a noise” after coming into contact with the cooker and was later sitting on a couch and watching cartoons before being put to bed.

The trial before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.