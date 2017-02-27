A Dundee woman who has worked with people facing alcohol and drug addiction has been given an award for her work.

Former Grove Academy pupil Natalie Mordente, 21, received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the University of Glasgow for her work in Scotland’s biggest city.

Natalie, who is studying for her honours degree in business and management, has helped people who are battling drug and alcohol problems through charity Phoenix Futures.

The former Broughty Ferry resident was recognised in particular for her work with a woman more than 40 years her senior, who she has helped to get “clean” from her addiction.

Natalie told the Tele the experience had been “rewarding” and that it had opened her eyes to the people behind the addictions.

She said: “The people you are working with have so many life experiences but age wasn’t a factor.

“The woman I helped only saw me as her support person.”

Natalie said she had spent more than 150 hours working with the individual and found the experience immensely rewarding.

She added: “Seeing the woman making the transition from recovery to going on job interviews was incredible.”

Natalie, who volunteered for more than eight months, has now been awarded a position as a relief worker.

She said: “I now have my own client base and do their assessments and care plans.

“I’m now working at the other end of the scale with people who are still suffering with an addiction.”

Natalie was presented with the award at a ceremony at the University of Glasgow’s Kelvin Gallery, where she was branded “inspirational” for her work.

She added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be have been given this award.”

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow said: “It is very important to us as a university that we build close links with our local communities.

“By creating the Student Volunteer Support Service Volunteer of the Year award, the Students’ Representative Council is building upon that commitment and ethos.

“Natalie Mordente is a worthy winner of this award and sets a high standard for future student volunteers to emulate.”