Dundee woman Mags fears health crisis over menopause drug shortage

A menopausal woman says is worried there will be a “mental health crisis” as supplies of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) dwindle.

Mags Rae, from Charleston, travelled by bus to 20 different pharmacies across Dundee on Wednesday in an attempt to track down the treatment.

All but one of the pharmacies were completely out of stock. One had just two Evorel HRT patches in stock.

Mags, 55, said: “Two patches won’t do anyone much good. My prescription is for 48 of the patches and most women are prescribed a similar amount.”

The issues that Mags is having sourcing HRT are not unique to Tayside. There’s a national shortage of the treatment which is affecting the whole of the UK.

The issue began last year in China, where supply chain problems forced some suppliers to cease manufacturing patches.

This in turn led to demand for different types of HRT from different manufacturers, which in turn has made these products difficult to obtain.

HRT helps women deal with all of the symptoms women face in menopause, including hot flushes, night sweats and difficulty sleeping.

Many women also develop mental health issues including depression and anxiety. Mags said: “Without the therapy I can get quite manic. It also helps me with the other symptoms like hot flushes.

“I don’t think people understand just how much of an impact it can have not just on a woman, but on families.

“Many women who shared beds with their partners will disturb their sleep due to their hot flashes and the restless legs that can sometimes develop when going through the change.”

Mags eventually managed to get her prescription filled at a pharmacy in Arbroath.

Her worry is that women on low incomes who rely on the patches will not be able to invest the same time and expense that she did obtaining the medication.

She said: “I was lucky because I was going to Arbroath to get my hair done anyway. However, that journey can cost me up to £15. What about women who are unable to pay to get to other towns? It’s a disgrace.”

Out of frustration Mags posted on social media to see if any other women had faced the same difficulties obtaining HRT.

Soon after she posted Mags says she was inundated by messages in her inbox from other women across Tayside facing the same issue.

She said: “I’ve had lots of messages from other women experiencing problems.

“I’ve also had messages from men who are worried about their wives and partners who are on HRT, as they know what impact not having the therapy has on their loved ones.”

Mags feels that the impact of the menopause is not talked about enough in society and wants to use her voice to help others.

She’s decided to set up a Facebook group so women across the area can support each other.

Mags said: “I set up the Mags Rae – Help women, help women group so that women can share information on the menopause and learn other ways to help manage the symptoms.”

Regarding the shortage of HRT products, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “We know any disruptions in the availability of Hormone Replacement Therapy will be concerning to the women who have been prescribed them and those who have been affected by the disruption should discuss alternative treatment options with their doctor in the first instance.

“Most of the supply issues currently being experienced are understood to be temporary and we continue to press the UK Government to work closely with the affected companies to resolve this as quickly as possible.”