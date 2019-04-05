Dundee woman lying in morgue for three months finally laid to rest

A Dundee woman who has been lying in the morgue for more than three months was being laid to rest yesterday afternoon.

Sheryl Herd, 37, who died of a heroin overdose on December 28 last year will have her funeral at Sturrock Comb & Davidson on South Road.

Her husband Andy Whyte revealed last week he had been forced to beg in the street in an attempt to pay for her funeral.

It is understood the Salvation Army – where Andy is currently living – had secured the funeral directors to carry out the service.

Angela Fleming, who had set-up a JustGiving page, was attempting to raise £2,000 to help with the funeral costs.

She previously admitted she had been “shocked” to read Andy’s story before setting-up the page.

Speaking yesterday she thanked the members of the public who donated to the cause.

A total of £815 has been raised so far via the page which could now go towards another charitable cause or a headstone for Sheryl.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m pleased they’ve been able to secure the funding to put the woman to rest.

“There was a great response from the public on this and I thank those who had donated.

“If it was the case the money could now go towards a headstone, we could certainly look into doing that.”

Andy had previously thanked members of the public who had come out and given him donations on the street.

The former Hilltown man spoke to the Tele about his situation.

He described his relationship with Sheryl and how difficult it has been for him since she died – especially with the situation following her death.

On Wednesday night, while appearing on Channel 4 news, he relived the heartbreaking moment he battled in vain to save his wife’s life in their Kirkton home.

Donations to the JustGiving page were still coming in this week in the effort to raise the money to bury Sheryl.

Angela added: “It was always our intention to give the money directly to the funeral directors.

“We could try to speak with the Salvation Army directly about how we go forward with this.

“I thought the money that had been raised was enough I thought to get a deposit down for a funeral.”

Sheryl’s funeral was being held in the funeral directors at 1.30pm today and friends and family were invited to attend.

She was being buried at Birkhill Cemetery at 2pm.