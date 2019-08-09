Dundee woman left stranded in Philippines by airline due to peanut allergy

A woman claims she been left stranded in the Philippines after a budget airline refused to let her travel due to her severe peanut allergy.

Jade Cosgrove, 21, from Whitfield, has been travelling around Asia with her partner Dave King, 23, and was due to make the next leg of her journey from Manilla to Bali on Wednesday with Air Asia.

Jade said she contacted the airline when booking the ticket to make them aware of her allergy and again when they arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. They boarded the aircraft having also informed staff at the gate.

Jade said: “There was around a 30-minute delay whilst they decided what they wanted to do. They then asked me to sign a waiver and move to the back of the aircraft. They said they wouldn’t make an announcement as they had done on a previous flight.

“We needed to travel so we moved to the back but there were no seats. A crew member then told us we couldn’t travel but they would discuss alternative travel arrangements once we had disembarked.”

However, she claimed no alternative travel arrangements were made.

Jade said: “We were dealing with a member of staff who eventually said her shift was finished and left.”

Jade said she provided a doctor’s note at Air Asia’s request to prove she was fit to travel. The firm also reportedly asked for proof Dave could operate an EpiPen – even though no certificate is required to administer the emergency device.

Jade said: “We’ve been left in the airport without any onward travel arrangements or accommodation. We slept in the airport last night and we’ll probably have to spend tonight here, too.”

In an email seen by the Evening Telegraph Air Asia has offered Jade and Dave the chance to travel on the same flight today, where nuts will still be served, or a refund on their flights.